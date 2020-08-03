Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.94, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $3.94, representing a -51.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.05 and a 52.71% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

