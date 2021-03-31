Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.13, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDO was $4.13, representing a -15.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.90 and a 60.08% increase over the 52 week low of $2.58.

BBDO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). BBDO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

