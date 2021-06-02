Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.23, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBD was $5.23, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.24 and a 71.22% increase over the 52 week low of $3.05.

BBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). BBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.57%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBD at 5.43%.

