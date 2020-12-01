Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BBD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.54, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBD was $4.54, representing a -46.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.47 and a 69.4% increase over the 52 week low of $2.68.

BBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports BBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.64%, compared to an industry average of -25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 17.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBD at 5.43%.

