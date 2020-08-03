Dividends
Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.22, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBD was $4.22, representing a -50.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.47 and a 57.46% increase over the 52 week low of $2.68.

BBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.05%, compared to an industry average of -30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BBD as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
  • Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an decrease of -4.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBD at 6.04%.

