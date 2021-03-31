Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.72, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBD was $4.72, representing a -13.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.46 and a 76.12% increase over the 52 week low of $2.68.

BBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). BBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports BBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.46%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 26.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBD at 5.13%.

