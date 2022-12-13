Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (Ord) Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (Ord) (BBDO) shares closed today at 1.7% above its 52 week low of $2.33, giving the company a market cap of $26B. The stock is currently down 10.5% year-to-date, down 12.4% over the past 12 months, and down 58.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.1%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 17.8% higher than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.5.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
