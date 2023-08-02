Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (BBDO) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 3.24

The average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BBDO) has been revised to 3.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 3.08 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.44 to a high of 4.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.95% from the latest reported closing price of 3.09 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBDO is 0.00%, a decrease of 95.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.95% to 757K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ethic holds 155K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 14.05% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 155K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 10.06% over the last quarter.
Northern Trust holds 96K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 68.32% over the last quarter.
KCS Wealth Advisory holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.
Jane Street Group holds 61K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 55.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDO by 47.36% over the last quarter.
