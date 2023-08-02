Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (BBD) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 3.70

The average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BBD) has been revised to 3.70 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 3.40 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 4.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from the latest reported closing price of 3.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD is 0.30%, a decrease of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.83% to 1,055,905K shares. The put/call ratio of BBD is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 88,110K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,527K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 94,172.79% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 66,525K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 69.06% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 55,570K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,714K shares, representing an increase of 84.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 379.29% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 54,548K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,677K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 53,049K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,513K shares, representing an increase of 65.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 63.64% over the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Background Information

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. It is the third largest banking institution in Brazil, as well as the third largest in Latin America, and the seventy-ninth largest bank in the world.

