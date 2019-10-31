Banco Bradesco meets Q3 forecasts helped by insurance, consumer lending
By Carolina Mandl
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Thursday posted a third-quarter recurring net income in line with expectations, helped by strong insurance results and consumer lending.
Bradesco's recurring profit came in at 6.542 billion reais ($1.64 billion) in the third quarter, up 19.6% from a year earlier and roughly in line with a Refinitiv analysts' estimate of 6.417 billion reais.
The bank's insurance unit posted a result 7.5% higher from a year earlier, boosted by retirement plans.
Bradesco's loan book grew by 3.2% in the quarter, mainly driven by consumer lending and small companies, while loans in arrears over 90 days rose to 3.6%, up 0.4 percentage point.
The bank said the rise was caused by some problems with corporate loans. Loan loss provisions also rose 4% from the second quarter.
Still, net interest income after provision expenses rose, reaching 11.437 billion reais.
The bank's return on equity came in at 20.2%, down 0.4 percentage point from the previous quarter.
Fee income continued to face pressure from competitors, mainly in cards and asset management. It grew by 3.7% in the quarter. The bank said earlier this year that it would target fee income growth of 3% to 7% in 2019.
CEO Octavio de Lazari Junior will discuss Bradesco's results on Thursday with analysts and journalists.
($1 = 3.9877 reais)
