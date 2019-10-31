Banco Bradesco meets Q3 forecasts helped by insurance, consumer lending

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's second largest private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Thursday posted a third-quarter recurring net income in line with expectations, helped by strong insurance results and consumer lending.

Bradesco's recurring profit came in at 6.542 billion reais in the third quarter, up 19.6% from a year earlier and roughly in line with a Refinitiv analysts' estimate of 6.417 billion reais.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.