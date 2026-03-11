Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Upgrades VTEX (VTEX)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded their outlook for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.64% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for VTEX is $6.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 58.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VTEX is 333MM, an increase of 38.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTEX. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 29.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTEX is 0.05%, an increase of 40.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.37% to 62,381K shares. The put/call ratio of VTEX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 38,435K shares representing 41.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,092K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing an increase of 26.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 964K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares , representing a decrease of 4.54%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 955K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 12.02%.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 769K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 31.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTEX by 57.67% over the last quarter.

