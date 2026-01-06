Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt (ASR)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded their outlook for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ASR) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt is $335.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $327.36 to a high of $354.48. The average price target represents an increase of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of $323.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt is 29,544MM, a decrease of 16.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 44.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASR is 0.23%, an increase of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 4,071K shares. The put/call ratio of ASR is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 211K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 90.33% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 41.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 182K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 42.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 27.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASR by 121.17% over the last quarter.

