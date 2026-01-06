Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (OMAB)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded their outlook for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:OMAB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.29% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $110.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.31 to a high of $116.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.29% from its latest reported closing price of $109.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 15,453MM, a decrease of 3.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMAB is 0.28%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.04% to 6,207K shares. The put/call ratio of OMAB is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,097K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 27.97% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 43.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMAB by 18.00% over the last quarter.

