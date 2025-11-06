Banco Bradesco BBI S.A Upgrades GeoPark (GPRK)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A upgraded their outlook for GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.68% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GeoPark is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GeoPark is 769MM, an increase of 46.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeoPark. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.14%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.69% to 12,705K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,837K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 644K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 28.76% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 540K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 43.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 90.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 438K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing a decrease of 35.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 46.06% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 403K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 38.00% over the last quarter.

