Banco Bradesco (BBD) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Banco Bradesco in Focus

Headquartered in Osasco, Banco Bradesco (BBD) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 59.16% so far this year. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.03 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.83% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.53%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.12 is up 11.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.01%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Banco Bradesco's current payout ratio is 7%. This means it paid out 7% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BBD is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $0.39 per share, with earnings expected to increase 18.18% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BBD is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

