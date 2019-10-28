Markets
Banco Bradesco (BBD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Bradesco SA (Symbol: BBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.06, changing hands as high as $9.12 per share. Banco Bradesco SA shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBD's low point in its 52 week range is $7.3417 per share, with $10.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.10.

