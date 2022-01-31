Banco Bradesco (BBD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Bradesco SA (Symbol: BBD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as high as $4.30 per share. Banco Bradesco SA shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBD's low point in its 52 week range is $3.25 per share, with $5.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.29.

