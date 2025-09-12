Is Banco Bradesco (BBD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Bradesco (BBD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Banco Bradesco is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco Bradesco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBD's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BBD has returned about 65.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.8% on average. As we can see, Banco Bradesco is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL). The stock has returned 18.3% year-to-date.

For Broadstone Net Lease, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Banco Bradesco belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 34% this year, meaning that BBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc., however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved -6.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Bradesco and Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.