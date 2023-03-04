Banco Bradesco (BBD) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.81% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Banco Bradesco is $4.16. The forecasts range from a low of $3.14 to a high of $6.11. The average price target represents an increase of 67.81% from its latest reported closing price of $2.48.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bradesco is $131,935MM, an increase of 53.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bradesco. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBD is 0.36%, a decrease of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 909,175K shares. The put/call ratio of BBD is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 83,527K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,499K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 67,172K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,172K shares, representing a decrease of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 79.38% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 56,609K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,084K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 70.84% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 52,663K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,937K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 81.50% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 49,140K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD by 7,997.10% over the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in Osasco, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. It is the third largest banking institution in Brazil, as well as the third largest in Latin America, and the seventy-ninth largest bank in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.