Banco BPM’s Successful 500 Million Euro Bond Issuance

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.
Banco BPM has successfully issued a 500 million euro Tier 2 bond targeted at institutional investors, despite volatile market conditions. The bond, maturing in 2036 with an early redemption option in 2031, offers a fixed annual coupon of 4.50% until 2031. The issuance attracted a diverse range of investors, including significant participation from asset managers and foreign investors.
