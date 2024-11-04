News & Insights

Banco BPM’s Rating Upgraded Amid Financial Strength

November 04, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

DBRS has upgraded Banco BPM’s long-term Deposit rating trend from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive,’ reflecting the bank’s improved profitability and credit quality. This move aligns Banco BPM’s rating with Italy’s recent positive assessment and strengthens its position in the Investment Grade category. The bank’s strategic progress and robust financial profile have been acknowledged by multiple rating agencies.

