Banco BPM's M&A options do not include Monte dei Paschi - source

Andrea Mandala Reuters
MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI has not changed its stance in relation to Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI and it does not include the Tuscan rival among possible merger options being considered, a source close to Italy's third-largest bank said on Tuesday.

Monte dei Paschi is looking to give access to confidential data to potential partners. A source familiar with the matter said on Monday that, as part of the process, the Treasury wanted to sound out whether Banco BPM could be interested in Monte dei Paschi.

The source close to Banco BPM said the bank had had no formal contacts with either the Treasury or Monte dei Paschi, adding advisers Lazard and Citi would monitor the situation as necessary.

