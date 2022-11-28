BAMI

Banco BPM's board to discuss non-life insurance partnership on Tuesday - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

November 28, 2022 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI will meet on Tuesday over a non-life insurance partnership which is pitting French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA against insurer AXA AXAF.PA, two sources said on Monday.

The two French companies are the main contenders for the deal. The sources said Banco BPM may decide on Tuesday a bidder to continue discussions on an exclusive basis.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

