Banco BPM to pay 500-euro bonus to staff hit by soaring inflation

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI has agreed with unions a 500-euros ($532.15) bonus in December to help staff cope with rising inflation and energy prices, Italy's third-largest bank said on Thursday.

Around 20,000 people will receive the one-off payment, which will cost the bank around 10 million euros, Banco BPM said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Alvise Armellini)

