Banco BPM to pay 500-euro bonus to staff hit by soaring inflation

December 22, 2022 — 05:27 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI has agreed with unions a 500-euros ($532.15) bonus in December to help staff cope with rising inflation and energy prices, Italy's third-largest bank said on Thursday.

Around 20,000 people will receive the one-off payment, which will cost the bank around 10 million euros, Banco BPM said in a statement.

