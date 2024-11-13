Banco BPM Strengthens Position with MPS Stake Acquisition

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

Banco BPM has acquired a 5% stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena as part of its strategy to enhance its product offerings and strengthen partnerships for future growth. This acquisition aligns with Banco BPM’s public purchase offer on Anima Holding and shows confidence in MPS’s management. The investment is expected to yield a 14% annual dividend return and positively impact earnings per share.

