Banco BPM spokeswoman says report on contacts with France's Credit Agricole groundless

ROME, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Banco BPM BAMI.MI spokeswoman said on Thursday that a report on contacts between the Italian lender and France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA over a possible merger was groundless.

Italian daily Il Messaggero said that Credit Agricole Chief Executive had spoken twice over the past month or so with Banco BPM's CEO, adding the French bank was interested in studying a possible tie-up but contacts were still at a very preliminary stage.

The spokeswoman added that the bank said, more than once and publicly, that it intends to explore all possible options for a potential merger.

