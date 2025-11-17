Banco BPM S.p.A. (BNCZF) Price Target Increased by 21.12% to 15.37

The average one-year price target for Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCPK:BNCZF) has been revised to $15.37 / share. This is an increase of 21.12% from the prior estimate of $12.69 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.26 to a high of $19.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 175.96% from the latest reported closing price of $5.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco BPM S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNCZF is 0.22%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 131,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,339K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNCZF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,262K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,263K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNCZF by 1.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,680K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,199K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNCZF by 1.14% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 6,238K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,778K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNCZF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,774K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

