Banco BPM shares rise on expected payments deal with FSI

Banco BPM to switch away from Nexi in payments

Transition to take years, will expose it to competition

Deal maximises upfront payments in cash and shares

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco BPM BAMI.MI outperformed the sector on Wednesday after Italy's third-largest bank said it would negotiate a payments venture with domestic private equity firm FSI.

BPM's rose 2% by 1145 GMT against a 1% sector rise .FTITLMS3010.

Banco BPM, which currently partners with Nexi NEXII.MI in payments, had been working on a new long-term agreement, receiving an upfront payment while keeping intact the recurring fees from the operations.

Nexi and Worldline WLN.PA, Europe's top two players in payments, were competing for the deal, along with smaller Italian rival BCC Pay, a venture set up by FSI with unlisted cooperative banking group ICCREA.

Switching away from Nexi is risky and would bring in more cash upfront to compensate Banco for the uncertainty, people close to the deal had said.

Banco BPM is getting paid in both cash and shares, which will hand it a significant stake in the company housing its cards' and retailers' payments operations, of which FSI will own the majority.

The transition period to migrate card and shopowners lasts several years and exposes Banco BPM and FSI to risks that some customers will be wooed away by Nexi and its other banking partners.

"Nexi should be able to win back some of the merchants being transferred given the gap in the commercial offer and pricing between Nexi and the new joint-venture," Equita analyst Gianmarco Bonacina said.

Nexi shares initially fell as much as 2% but had pared losses to stand flat by early afternoon.

Bonacina estimated that losing an outsourcing contract with Banco to handle some its payments activities would have a low single digit negative impact on Nexi's core profit, however given the transition will take several years the effect on earnings will be diluted over time, he said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)

