Banco BPM shares rise after payments deal with FSI

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

July 17, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco BPM BAMI.MI rose 1.7% on Monday after Italy's No.3 bank said late on Friday it would sell 71.6% of its card and shopowner payments operations to private equity fund FSI for 500 million euros ($561 million) in cash and shares.

Banco BPM said it would receive an initial cash payment of 200 million euros as well as a 28.6% stake in the new payments venture it is setting up with FSI, indicating its holding would be worth 300 million euros.

An earn-out mechanism could bring the overall value of the sale to 600 million euros, the companies said.

The transaction values the new joint-venture at around 15 times its core profit, people familiar with the deal said. That is almost twice the valuation multiple at which market leader Nexi NEXII.MI trades.

