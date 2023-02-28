Banco BPM proposes giving CEO Castagna a new mandate

Adds detail on nominees, background

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The board of Banco BPM BAMI.MI has put forward current CEO Giuseppe Castagna for a new mandate at a shareholder meeting set for late April, Italy's third largest-bank said on Tuesday.

The lender has filed its slate of nominees for the board renewal, proposing to confirm also for another three years current Chairman Massimo Tononi.

Two people with close ties to the bank's single biggest shareholder, Credit Agricole CAGR.MI, are also included in the list of board nominees at the AGM on April 20, signalling that the French bank, which holds 9.2% of Banco BPM, would back Castagna and Tononi.

Italy has been examining a potential tie-up between Banco BPM and Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI in the past few weeks in its search for a buyer for the state-owned Tuscan bank, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

However, Chairman Tononi said on Monday that Banco BPM was not interested "in any way" in pursuing a merger with Monte dei Paschi.

Castagna has repeatedly said he wants to build a third large banking group around Banco BPM but lacked the right partner.

Under Castagna, the lender has delivered higher results and returns for shareholder after paying in 2021 its first dividend since being created in 2017 from the merger of two-mid tier bank.

Banco BPM shares gained almost 70% in the last six months. Earlier this month Banco BPM posted a record net profit of 703 million euros for 2022.

(Reporting Andrea Mandalà, editing Federico Maccioni and David Gregorio)

