Banco BPM private shareholders sign consultation pact

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A group of private investors of Banco BPM BAMI.MI have agreed to create a consultation pact, Italy's third-largest bank said on Wednesday, in a signal the lender may be preparing for a potential tie-up deal.

The 3-year agreement, which brings together shareholders representing 6.68% of the bank's capital, enables its members to assess and take a position on the bank's decisions.

Banco BPM, which is considering possible merger options, has turned its attention to BPER Banca EMII.MI and the two banks are considering a possible tie-up accord in the first half of 2021, sources have said.

The consultation pact does not place restrictions on investors who want to sell their shares and does not bind its members to vote together at shareholder meetings.

Shareholders joining the agreement are business owners from Italy's northern regions, including Giorgio Girondi, the founder of automotive equipment company UFI Filters, and Sandro Veronesi, founder and chairman of fashion retailer Calzedonia.

The agreement follows another consultation pact created in December by five banking foundations holding 5.5% of the lender's capital.

