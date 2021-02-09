Banco BPM posts Q4 loss on one-off hits, proposes dividend

Adds dividend, details

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI on Tuesday posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter loss hit by one-off charges borne to close branches and cut staff, as well as higher provisions against loan losses.

The net loss for the three months through December stood at 241.7 million euros ($292.5 million) after loan writedowns more than doubled from a year earlier to 536.2 billion euros as the bank braced for the hit expected from the COVID-19 crisis.

That compares with a net profit of 96 million euros in the same period of 2019 and an average forecast for a 227 million euro loss in a survey of six analysts compiled by Reuters.

Banco BPM, which is actively looking for a merger partner and has held talks with rival BPER EMII.MI, booked a net 187 million euros in charges for 1,500 voluntary layoffs and the closure of 300 branches announced in December.

In compliance with regulatory restrictions on payouts, Banco BPM said it would pay a dividend of 0.06 euros per shares - the first dividend since the group was born from the merger of Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano in 2017. ($1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

