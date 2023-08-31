News & Insights

Banco BPM plans to stick to standalone strategy-spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

August 31, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI is not interested in mergers and acquisitions and plans to stick to its standalone strategy, a spokesperson for the bank said on Thursday.

Italian newspapers had on Thursday revisited speculation about a potential tie-up between Banco BPM and state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

