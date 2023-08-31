Banco BPM plans to stick to standalone strategy-spokesperson

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI is not interested in mergers and acquisitions and plans to stick to its standalone strategy, a spokesperson for the bank said on Thursday.

Italian newspapers had on Thursday revisited speculation about a potential tie-up between Banco BPM and state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.