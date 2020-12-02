BAMI

Banco BPM plans to close 300 small branches, 1,500 voluntary layoffs

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Banco BPM has told unions representatives it would close 300 small branches and start the process for 1,500 voluntary layoffs, Italy's third largest lender said on Wednesday.

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI has told unions representatives it would close 300 small branches and start the process for 1,500 voluntary layoffs, Italy's third largest lender said on Wednesday.

"Banco BPM however intends to protect its rooted ties in the territories where it operates", it said in a statement.

In the three-year plan to 2023 unveiled in March, Banco BPM targeted 1,100 voluntary layoffs and the reduction of current footprint by around 200 branches.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAMI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters