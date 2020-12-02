Banco BPM plans to close 300 small branches, 1,500 voluntary layoffs

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI has told unions representatives it would close 300 small branches and start the process for 1,500 voluntary layoffs, Italy's third largest lender said on Wednesday.

"Banco BPM however intends to protect its rooted ties in the territories where it operates", it said in a statement.

In the three-year plan to 2023 unveiled in March, Banco BPM targeted 1,100 voluntary layoffs and the reduction of current footprint by around 200 branches.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

