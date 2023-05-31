Banco BPM not interested in merger with MPS, chairman says

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI is not interested in merging with rival Banca Monte dei Paschi (MPS) BMPS.MI as it has a stand-alone strategy that delivers good results, the chairman of Italy's third-largest bank said on Wednesday.

"I reiterate that we have no intention of pursuing a merger plan with Monte dei Paschi. Our strategy is based on a stand-alone plan that has delivered positive results and with which we expect still to create a lot of value for the future," Massimo Tononi said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Bank of Italy, in Rome.

In an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica on Tuesday, MPS Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio said the lender "can and must" join forces with fellow Italian banks to build a "third pole" in the country's banking sector.

Still, Lovaglio declined to comment on whether Banco BPM or BPER Banca EMII.MI would be the best partner for the state-controlled Tuscan lender.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

