Banco BPM expects to double last year's net profit by 2025 - CEO to paper

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

April 21, 2023 — 01:29 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI expects last year's net profit to double to around 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) by 2025, its Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna was quoted as saying on Friday.

Castagna also told Il Sole 24 Ore daily in an interview that the lender was not interested in acquiring state-owned Banca Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI.

Asked about a potential acquisition by bigger peer UniCredit CRDI.MI, he said that Banco BPM was proud to be considered a target, but that a deal would be appropriate only if it created value for shareholders.

