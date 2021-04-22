Banco BPM denies contacts with UniCredit over M&A plans - spokeswoman

Adds details

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI chief executive did not have meetings or contacts with his counterpart at UniCredit CRDI.MI, a spokeswoman for Banco BPM said on Thursday.

News website Dagospia said the two executives had met to discuss potential banking consolidation plans.

UniCredit was not immediately available for comment.

Andrea Orcel, who last week was named as the CEO of UniCredit, is expected to explore merger and acquisition opportunities for Italy's no.2 bank.

Banco BPM has said it is actively looking for a partner and sources have said it has been discussing a possible merger with rival BPER Banca EMII.MI.

Banco BPM is also considered a possible target for UniCredit thanks to its roots in the industrial Lombardy region.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.