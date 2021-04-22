Banco BPM denies contacts with UniCredit over M&A plans - spokeswoman

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI chief executive did not have meetings or contacts with his counterpart at UniCredit CRDI.MI, a spokeswoman for Banco BPM said on Thursday.

News website Dagospia said the two executives had met to discuss potential banking consolidation plans.

UniCredit was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

