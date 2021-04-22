BAMI

Banco BPM denies contacts with UniCredit over M&A plans - spokeswoman

Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Italy's Banco BPM chief executive did not have meetings or contacts with his counterpart at UniCredit, a spokeswoman for Banco BPM said on Thursday.

News website Dagospia said the two executives had met to discuss potential banking consolidation plans.

UniCredit was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

