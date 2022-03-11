Banking
BAMI

Banco BPM considering sale, partnership for payments unit - CFO to Bloomberg

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Banco BPM is examining all available options for its payments unit, including a sale or a joint venture, the Chief Financial Officer of the country's third-largest bank told Bloomberg on Friday.

ROME, March 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI is examining all available options for its payments unit, including a sale or a joint venture, the Chief Financial Officer of the country's third-largest bank told Bloomberg on Friday.

"In the past Banco BPM's moves to value its assets were done to finance derisking, now our purpose is to ensure significant remuneration for shareholders," CFO Edoardo Ginevra said.

The lender is focused on growth opportunities as a standalone lender although, with roots in the wealthy Lombardy region, it is seen as the ideal fit for Unicredit. CRDI.MI

Ginevra also told Bloomberg that he was confident that Banco BPM could report a higher than expected 2022 full-year profit, reduce provisions for bad loans and provide a larger dividend payout than the 40% it has committed to, if the Russian invasion of Ukraine does not disrupt the business too much.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing Andrea Mandalà and Louise Heavens)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAMI BPMI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Stimulus, M&A, War for Talent

Feb 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular