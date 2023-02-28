Banco BPM chairman says bank not interested in merger with Monte dei Paschi

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI is not interested "in any way" in pursuing a merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI, the bank's Chairman Massimo Tononi said on the sidelines of a board meeting on Tuesday.

Italy has been examining a potential tie-up between Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM in the past few weeks in its search for a buyer for the state-owned Tuscan lender, three people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters.

