Banco BPM chairman says bank not interested in merger with Monte dei Paschi

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 28, 2023 — 11:15 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banco BPM BAMI.MI is not interested "in any way" in pursuing a merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI, the bank's Chairman Massimo Tononi said on the sidelines of a board meeting on Tuesday.

Italy has been examining a potential tie-up between Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM in the past few weeks in its search for a buyer for the state-owned Tuscan lender, three people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters.

(Rerporting bt Valentina Za, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing Federico Maccioni)

((francesca.piscioneri@tr.com; +390680307713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.