Banco BPM CEO urges Italy to hasten roll-out of new liquidity measures

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - The head of Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI on Wednesday urged the government to hasten the roll-out of measures to funnel hundreds of billions of euros in bank loans to companies hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Italy's government approved an emergency decree on Monday that offers guarantees on more than 400 billion euros ($435 billion) of possible bank loans to firms hit by the virus.

The new measures, combined with a previous stimulus package unveiled in March, would allow banks to offer credit totalling more than 750 billion euros to try to stave off the collapse of the euro zone's third largest economy.

"We need to hurry. I'm anxiously awaiting the publication of the decree, we've seen the drafts and it looks very good on paper," Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna told Italian TV channel Canale5.

"We are telling the thousands of clients who are phoning us that they need to be patient."

The government approved a six-month debt moratorium last month to prevent defaults of companies that have been shut down due to containment measures, but banks also face mounting demands for emergency loans to cover short-term needs.

Banco BPM has received around 50,000 requests for moratoriums from companies and individuals, of which 10,000 have already been processed, Castagna said.

Bigger rival UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Tuesday it had received more the 100,000 requests for moratoriums from companies and private clients, worth about 10 billion euros.

