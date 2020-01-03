Banco BPM CEO says rumours on a possible tie-up with UBI are groundless

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Rumours about a possible tie-up between Italy's Banco BPM and UBI Banca are groundless, Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Friday.

MILANO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Rumours about a possible tie-up between Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI and UBI Banca UBI.MI are groundless, Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Friday.

"The rumours were an abstract idea, a (theoretical) exercise by some investment banks", Castagna told newspaper Il Messaggero adding that "the consolidation of the Italian banking system is a path that sooner or later will have to be undertaken".

Banco BPM is due to announce its new business plan in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 02 66 129 503;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters