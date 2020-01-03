Banco BPM CEO says rumours on a possible tie-up with UBI are groundless

MILANO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Rumours about a possible tie-up between Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI and UBI Banca UBI.MI are groundless, Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Friday.

"The rumours were an abstract idea, a (theoretical) exercise by some investment banks", Castagna told newspaper Il Messaggero adding that "the consolidation of the Italian banking system is a path that sooner or later will have to be undertaken".

Banco BPM is due to announce its new business plan in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 02 66 129 503;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.