Banco BPM Boosted to BBB/A-2 by S&P

Banco BPM has received a ratings upgrade from S&P to BBB/A-2, reflecting its strengthened financial profile and additional loss-absorbing capacity. The bank’s strong presence in Northern Italy and diversified business model are expected to support its stability. This upgrade solidifies Banco BPM’s position within the investment grade category.

