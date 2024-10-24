News & Insights

Stocks

Banco BPM Boosted to BBB/A-2 by S&P

October 24, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

Banco BPM has received a ratings upgrade from S&P to BBB/A-2, reflecting its strengthened financial profile and additional loss-absorbing capacity. The bank’s strong presence in Northern Italy and diversified business model are expected to support its stability. This upgrade solidifies Banco BPM’s position within the investment grade category.

For further insights into IT:BAMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.