Banco BPM Appoints New Chief Risk Officer

Banco BPM has appointed Edoardo Faletti as the new Chief Risk Officer, succeeding Andrea Rovellini, who is retiring after a distinguished career. Faletti, a seasoned risk management professional, has been part of Banco BPM since 2014 and brings extensive experience from his roles in risk strategy and enterprise risk management.

