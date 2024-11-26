News & Insights

Banco BPM Appoints New Chief Risk Officer

November 26, 2024 — 12:49 pm EST

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

Banco BPM has appointed Edoardo Faletti as the new Chief Risk Officer, succeeding Andrea Rovellini, who is retiring after a distinguished career. Faletti, a seasoned risk management professional, has been part of Banco BPM since 2014 and brings extensive experience from his roles in risk strategy and enterprise risk management.

