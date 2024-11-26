Banco BPM Appoints New Chief Risk Officer

Banco BPM S.p.A. (IT:BAMI) has released an update.

Banco BPM has appointed Edoardo Faletti as the new Chief Risk Officer, effective December 1, 2024, succeeding Dr. Andrea Rovellini, who is retiring. Faletti has an extensive background in risk management, having served in various roles within the Banco BPM Group since 2014. This leadership change reflects Banco BPM’s ongoing commitment to effective risk management strategies.

