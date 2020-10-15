Banco BPM and Credit Agricole sign confidentiality agreement ahead of possible merger - paper

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM BAMI.MI and France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA have signed a confidentiality agreement, a first step towards formal talks over a possible merger, daily Il Messaggero reported on Thursday.

The accord follows telephone talks between Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna and Credit Agricole's CEO Philippe Brassac and will allow the banks to exchange information and data, although advisors have not been formally appointed yet, the paper reported, without citing sources.

Il Messaggero added that Banco BPM would represent 55-60% of the possible new business combination which would be created after an exchange offer.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

