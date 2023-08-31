Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. (BBVXF) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 9.39

The average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. (OTC:BBVXF) has been revised to 9.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 8.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.15 to a high of 11.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.91% from the latest reported closing price of 7.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVXF is 0.48%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 601,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 58,624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,863K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 8.37% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 39,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,797K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 3.32% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 35,100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,247K shares, representing a decrease of 31.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 27.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 32,157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 833.43% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 28,121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,887K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVXF by 18.39% over the last quarter.

