Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR (BBVA) Price Target Increased by 9.64% to 9.70

The average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR (NYSE:BBVA) has been revised to 9.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.46 to a high of 11.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.13% from the latest reported closing price of 7.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.09%, a decrease of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 169,625K shares. The put/call ratio of BBVA is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 53,658K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 21,195K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,923K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,311K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 8,130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 7,374K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing an increase of 62.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., better known by its initialism BBVA, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Bilbao, Spain. It is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, and is present mainly in Spain, South America, North America, Turkey, and Romania.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.