Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR (BBVA) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 9.85

The average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR (NYSE:BBVA) has been revised to 9.85 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 9.38 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.14 to a high of 12.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from the latest reported closing price of 7.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBVA is 0.10%, an increase of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 176,242K shares. The put/call ratio of BBVA is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 53,081K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 20,661K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,333K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBVA by 255.03% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 8,130K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,190K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., better known by its initialism BBVA, is a Spanish multinational financial services company based in Madrid and Bilbao, Spain. It is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, and is present mainly in Spain, South America, North America, Turkey, and Romania.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.